Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 441,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,534,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

