Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

