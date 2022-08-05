Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Trading 4.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.27. Approximately 54,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,693,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.13.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.0299997 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.