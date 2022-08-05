EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 14500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

EnGold Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About EnGold Mines

(Get Rating)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.