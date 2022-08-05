Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ENOV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 293,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,573. Enovis has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.82.
ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
