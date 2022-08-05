Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 293,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,573. Enovis has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.82.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.