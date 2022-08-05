Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.36.

ETR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.29. 15,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $6,160,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

