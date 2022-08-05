Entravision Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications stock remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,669. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVC. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.