Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE ENV traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,193. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.67 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $470,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.