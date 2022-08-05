Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
NYSE ENV traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. 908,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,193. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.67 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $470,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
