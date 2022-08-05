Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 74,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,409. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

