EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $99.82 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

