EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51), Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $7.19 on Friday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,854. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

