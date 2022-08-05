EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $440.00 at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.54.

NYSE EPAM traded up $11.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.22. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,145. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.82.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

