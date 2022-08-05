EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EPR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

