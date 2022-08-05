Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,548.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $12,548.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00620525 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

