Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

