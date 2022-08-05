Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.
Equifax Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:EFX opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
