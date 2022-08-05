Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New $9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 246,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 303,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.