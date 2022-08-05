Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,851. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

