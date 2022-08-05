Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.6 %

ERO opened at C$11.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.75. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

