Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 27.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $24.74. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,894. The stock has a market cap of $626.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.04.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.