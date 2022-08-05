Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,894. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $623.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ETD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

