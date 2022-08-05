EU supply (LON:EUSP) Trading Up 29,490.2%

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 29,490.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22). Approximately 14,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 211,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

EU supply Trading Up 29,490.2 %

The company has a market cap of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.05.

About EU supply

(Get Rating)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EU supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EU supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.