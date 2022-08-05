EventChain (EVC) Trading 15% Lower This Week

EventChain (EVC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $44,990.31 and $13,010.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,265.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063864 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.