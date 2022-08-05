EvidenZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $30,118.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,265.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063864 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

