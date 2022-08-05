EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVOP. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Price Performance

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.