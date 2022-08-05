Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Evotec in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of EVT stock traded up €0.43 ($0.44) on Friday, hitting €29.09 ($29.99). The stock had a trading volume of 529,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.50. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 51.95. Evotec has a one year low of €20.16 ($20.78) and a one year high of €45.83 ($47.25).

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

