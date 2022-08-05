ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 13.2% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $55,720.68 and $62.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.