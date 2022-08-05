Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,197,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

