Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 184,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

