Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider John O’Sullivan Purchases 439,560 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Rating) insider John O’Sullivan purchased 439,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$120,879.00 ($85,126.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.
