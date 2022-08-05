Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider John O’Sullivan Purchases 439,560 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Rating) insider John O’Sullivan purchased 439,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$120,879.00 ($85,126.06).

Experience Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73.

Get Experience alerts:

Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and GBR Experiences segments. It also provides boat tours, snorkeling, and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; and rainforest tour in the Daintree in North Queensland, as well as aircraft maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.