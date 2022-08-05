Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $210.81

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.81 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.40). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.44), with a volume of 4,069 shares traded.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £108.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

