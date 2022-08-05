Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

