Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 160.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRT opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

