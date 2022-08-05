Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.12-$5.22 EPS.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.52. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.