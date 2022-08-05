Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q3 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 3,425,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,538,000 after purchasing an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

