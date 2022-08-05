Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 1,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.
