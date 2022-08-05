Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 9,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

