First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Shares Down 2.4%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.