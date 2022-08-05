First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.3 %

FLIC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $436.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.53. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.