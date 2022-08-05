First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 1.25% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,792,000.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.42. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

