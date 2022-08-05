First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.25. 90,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 258,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.