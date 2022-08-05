First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.25. 90,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 258,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,877,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,808,000 after buying an additional 241,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,567,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,502 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $4,180,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1,608.5% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 76,788 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.