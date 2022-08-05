Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

