Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SVVC opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.89.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
