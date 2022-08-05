Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 13.5 %

FND stock traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Floor & Decor

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

