Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.86, but opened at $88.30. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $90.21, with a volume of 9,969 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.