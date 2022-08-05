Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Flora Growth stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.84. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

