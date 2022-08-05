Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) PT Lowered to €30.00

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($37.11) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

