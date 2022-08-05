Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. Fluor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 45.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $448,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 44.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

