Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Hits $154.54 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $154.54 million and $6.99 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00291766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 256,349,626 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

