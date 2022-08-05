Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE FMX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $60.53. 22,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 625,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,182,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

