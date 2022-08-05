Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE FMX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $60.53. 22,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 625,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,182,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.