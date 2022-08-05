Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 545.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

